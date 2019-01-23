Four workers killed, five badly hurt as crane collapses at Bangkok construction site





Four workers were killed and five others injured when the top part of a crane broke off and fell on them at a condominium construction site on Bangkok’s Rama 3 Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The fallen part hit the fifth floor of a building in the Lumpini Park Riverside project. Four male workers were killed on that floor and another five severely injured.

Full story: he Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



