Four workers killed, five badly hurt as crane collapses at Bangkok construction site

Four workers were killed and five others injured when the top part of a crane broke off and fell on them at a condominium construction site on Bangkok’s Rama 3 Road on Wednesday afternoon.
The fallen part hit the fifth floor of a building in the Lumpini Park Riverside project. Four male workers were killed on that floor and another five severely injured.
Full story: he Nation
By The Nation
