A Construction crane lift. Photo: Max Pixel.

Bangkok

Four workers killed, five badly hurt as crane collapses at Bangkok construction site

By TN / January 23, 2019

Four workers were killed and five others injured when the top part of a crane broke off and fell on them at a condominium construction site on Bangkok’s Rama 3 Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The fallen part hit the fifth floor of a building in the Lumpini Park Riverside project. Four male workers were killed on that floor and another five severely injured.

