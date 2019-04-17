Summer storms damage houses in Korat, Kalasin





Nakhon Ratchasima and Kalasin have been hit hard by summer storms, which are forecast to unleash rains and strong winds in some parts of the country until Wednesday.

Khon Buri district chief Vijit Kitvirat said on Monday that 13 houses in Ban Don Krachai in this district of Nakhon Ratchasima were damaged after a storm and gusty winds hit the village on Sunday evening.

