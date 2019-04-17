Flooded road in Chumphon

Rain in Wang Tako, Lang Suan District, Chumphon. Photo: Mozhar.

Isan

Summer storms damage houses in Korat, Kalasin

By TN / April 17, 2019

Nakhon Ratchasima and Kalasin have been hit hard by summer storms, which are forecast to unleash rains and strong winds in some parts of the country until Wednesday.

Khon Buri district chief Vijit Kitvirat said on Monday that 13 houses in Ban Don Krachai in this district of Nakhon Ratchasima were damaged after a storm and gusty winds hit the village on Sunday evening.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT AND YONGYUTH PHUPUANGPHET
BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close