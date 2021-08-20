Human Trials Sought for Local Inhaled COVID Vaccines







BANGKOK, Aug 20 (TNA) – A researchers’ team of the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC) has sought approval from the Food and Drug Administration to test its new inhaled COVID-19 vaccines on humans.

The team said that it had tested the vaccines of adenovirus and influenza virus types on mice by spraying them into their noses and they proved to effectively prevent illness and disease transmission.

