Two nasal spray COVID-19 vaccines under development by Thailand’s BIOTEC







Thai virologists, at the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC), have been developing two candidate nasal spray vaccines, or vaccine inhalers, which they hope will provide an option in the prevention of COVID-19 infection, not just prevent severe symptoms.

Dr. Anan Jongkaewwattana, director of Veterinary Health Innovation and Management Research Group told Thai PBS that most COVID-19 vaccines are being administered via intramuscular injections, to stimulate antibodies in the blood stream, but not enough in the nasal passage to prevent the virus invading the body, adding that COVID-19 enters the body through respiratory system.

By Thai PBS World






