Thailand logs 21,838 new COVID-19 cases, 212 deaths on Saturday







The COVID-19 death toll today (Saturday) rose above 200 for the first time since April 1st, logging 212 fatalities, while new infections also set a new high of 21,838, according to the CCSA.

The new fatalities include two pregnant women and four who died at home in Bangkok.

Of the new infections today, 20,911 were locally acquired and 923 are among prisoners. Cumulative infections, since April 1st this year, are 707,659 and 736,522 since last year. 517,012 people have recovered. 78,773 are being treated in general hospitals and 134,671 in field hospitals. There are now 5,159 severe cases undergoing treatment, including 1,060 who are on ventilators.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World






