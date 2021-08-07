  • August 8, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Over 35,000 Foreign…

Over 35,000 Foreign Residents in Thailand Register for COVID-19 Vaccination

Over 35,000 Foreign Residents in Thailand Register for COVID-19 Vaccination

COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringe. Photo: Aliraza Gurmani / Pixabay.



BANGKOK (NNT) – According to Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of Tuesday, 35,455 expatriates across the country had registered with expatvac.consular.go.th for vaccination. 7,793 are over 60, while 2,500 have underlying health conditions and 143 are pregnant.

The registration site for COVID-19 vaccinations was launched for foreign residents in all provinces. The applicants will be informed of the date and location for their first dose of vaccination in due course.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Thailand records 19,983 new COVID cases, 138 fatalities on Sunday
News

Thailand records 19,983 new COVID cases, 138...

August 8, 2021
China’s ‘Bat Woman’ Warns New COVID ‘Variants Will Continue to Emerge’
Asia

China’s ‘Bat Woman’ Warns New COVID ‘Variants...

August 7, 2021
Chon Buri logs 1,417 COVID cases, 9 fatalities
Pattaya

Chon Buri logs 1,417 COVID cases, 9...

August 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.