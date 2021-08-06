  • August 6, 2021
Tourism Minister, national police chief call for greater tourist safety

Tourist police car at Samut Songkhram Tourist police Center. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.



PHUKET: Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn along with national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk today in Phuket called for greater measures to increase safety.

The call for increased safety measures follows the death of 57-year-old Swiss tourist Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, whose body was found near the Ao Yon Waterfall on Phuket’s east coast yesterday.

