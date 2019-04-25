Couple wanted for murder of tattooed woman





KHON KAEN: Police say they are looking for a couple for allegedly murdering a tattoed woman, 22, whose body was found in a stream in Muang district on Wednesday’s evening.

Pol Col Pakpoom Pisamai, chief of the Muang Khon Kaen station, said on Thursday that police would seek warrants for the arrest of the couple in relation to the death of Patya Puangsook, a resident of Ban Kud Kwang village in tambon Kud Namsai of Nam Phong district.

