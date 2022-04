CHIANG MAI, April 4 (TNA) – People from five villages in Omkoi district protested against a coal mine project and asked the Administrative Court to turn down its environmental impact assessment report.

The villagers marched to the court this morning to ask it to reject the EIA report of the project that they said lacked public participation and was outdated because it had been done a decade ago.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

