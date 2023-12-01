Protest leaders against Yingluck government get suspended prison sentences

Five core members of the now defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC), a political pressure group which engineered the mass protests against the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in 2013-14 were, given suspended prison terms by the Criminal Court today.

Court acquits anti-Yingluck street protesters

Another core member was sentenced to six months, which was not suspended because he has served prison time in the past. The seventh defendant was acquitted, with the court ruling that his address to the protesters was an honest expression of opinions.

By Thai PBS World

