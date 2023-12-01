Nearly half of new HIV cases in Thailand among young people

Nearly half of the 9,000-plus new HIV infections in Thailand each year are people aged between 15-24 years old, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Thailand Determined to Combat HIV

Dr Suchada Jiamsiri, chief of the Division of Aids and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control, said infections among this age group have been a trend for several years.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin & Oraphin Phangyang

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts