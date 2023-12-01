Nearly half of new HIV cases in Thailand among young people

Go go girls dancing in Pattaya

Go go girls dancing in Pattaya. Photo: Youtube.

Nearly half of the 9,000-plus new HIV infections in Thailand each year are people aged between 15-24 years old, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Thailand Determined to Combat HIV

Dr Suchada Jiamsiri, chief of the Division of Aids and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control, said infections among this age group have been a trend for several years.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin & Oraphin Phangyang
BANGKOK POST

