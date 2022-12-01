Thailand Determined to Combat HIV









BANGKOK, Dec 1 (TNA) – Thailand aims to combat HIV/Aids by reducing new cases and fatalities as the kingdom will host the UNAIDS PCB meeting later this month.

Deputy government spokesman Trisulee Trisaranakul said on the World Aids Day that Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-ocha insisted on Thailand’s determination to address HIV problems by 2030 with three targets 1) to reduce new HIV infections to fewer than 1,000 per year 2) to reduce Aids –related fatalities to fewer than 4,000 per year 3) to reduce discrimination against those living with HIV by 90 per cent.

TNA

