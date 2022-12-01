Authorities Forecast Increase in Tourist Numbers to the South
BANGKOK (NNT) – Tourism authorities expect a significant increase in tourist numbers visiting the islands of the southern region this year.
According to Suphakhan Yodchun, director of the Tourism Authority Office of Koh Samui, Koh Tao, and Koh Phangan, the islands in Surat Thani province welcomed 2.3 million guests between January and October 2022, generating more than 40 billion baht in revenue.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
