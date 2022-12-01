December 1, 2022

Authorities Forecast Increase in Tourist Numbers to the South

1 hour ago TN
Beach on Ko Tao

Beach on Ko Tao, Thailand. Photo: Franz Winter.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Tourism authorities expect a significant increase in tourist numbers visiting the islands of the southern region this year.

According to Suphakhan Yodchun, director of the Tourism Authority Office of Koh Samui, Koh Tao, and Koh Phangan, the islands in Surat Thani province welcomed 2.3 million guests between January and October 2022, generating more than 40 billion baht in revenue.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Point deduction system to curb traffic violations to be enforced from January 9th

55 mins ago TN
Toon Bodyslam and Carabao

Thai singer Aed Carabao cleared of encroachment allegation

1 hour ago TN
OraQuick HIV test

Thailand Determined to Combat HIV

1 hour ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Flooded street in Thailand

Phuket warns of flash floods over the next week

53 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police Nissan Sylphy car

Point deduction system to curb traffic violations to be enforced from January 9th

55 mins ago TN
Walking street entry sign in Pattaya

Two people shot and injured near Walking Street during street brawl in Pattaya

59 mins ago TN
Isuzu minibus in Phitsanulok

Passenger killed, 9 hurt when crane hits minibus in Chonburi

1 hour ago TN
A SANY R285R excavator in Thailand

50-year-old man crushed to death by excavator in Sattahip

1 hour ago TN