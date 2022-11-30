BTS train fares to increase 1-3 baht on January 1st









Commuters using the Bangkok Mass Transit (BTS) train service on the Sukhumvit and Silom routes will be charged an additional 1-3 baht beginning on January 1st, according to the company.

The fare rise, from the current 16-41 baht to 17-47 baht, depending on the distance travelled, will be applied betweenMor Chit and On Nut and between the National Stadium and Taksin Bridge.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

