August 1, 2022

BTS Skytrain

1 day ago TN
Two BTS SkyTrains pass each other at the Nana station on the Sukhumvit Line

Two BTS SkyTrains pass each other at the Nana station on the Sukhumvit Line. Image: My Train Pix.




Bangkok BTS Skytrain

The BTS Skytrain is the safest, most comfortable and convenient way to get around Bangkok. In service since December 5, 1999, it has transformed the face of public transportation in the Thai capital, for the first time offering both residents and visitors a comfortable ride through central Bangkok – lifting commuters above the chronic congestion, noise and pollution of the streets below.

The modern electrified trains transport Bangkok’s commuters in wide air-conditioned cars, saving them time with quick, reliable service. The BTS SkyTrain’s high-capacity operating system ensures almost no breakdowns and a virtual 100% punctuality. Each train can carry over 1,000 passengers while a similar number of people would use 800 cars, making the BTS Skytrain the most environmentally friendly mass transit system in Thailand.

Currently there are two routes, the Sukhumvit Line and the Silom Line. They cover much of the central city and its many commercial, residential and tourist areas, with extensions planned to outlying areas. The trains run daily between 6:00 am and 12:00 midnight with frequent service throughout the day, increased during rush hours. The fare is based on the distance traveled.

The BTS metro system in Bangkok also comprises the underground railway line known as MRT, and the Suvarnabhumi Airport Link (SARL), serving several stations in the city before reaching the airport.

The stations are the following: Phaya Thai, Ratchaprarop, Makkasan (City Air Terminal), Ramkhamhaeng, Hua Mak, Ban Thap Chang, Lat Krabang and Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Contact

Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited.

  • Hotline: 66 2617 6000
  • Web: www.bts.co.th

