April 2, 2022

Needlefish Hit Swimmer’s Neck In Trat

12 hours ago TN
Keeltail needlefish (Platybelone argalus)

Keeltail needlefish (Platybelone argalus). Photo: François Libert / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




TRAT, April 1 (TNA) – A tourist was stabbed in his neck by a needlefish while swimming in the Tan Khu Bay and a local administrator warned tourists to beware of such fish.

Suchart Jitmanotham, president of the administrative organization of Bang Pid sub-district, received a report that a 35-year-old man identified only as Nopadol was stabbed in his neck by a needlefish while swimming in the Tan Khu Bay in Bang Pid sub-district in Laem Ngop district. He was rushed to Trat Hospital for an urgent operation.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Padang Besar in Songkhl

Sadao Checkpoint Funded to Connect with Malaysia

2 days ago TN
Muslim school girls in Yala, Southern Thailand

Policemen killed, 2 wounded in Yala ambush

3 days ago TN
Ao Phang Nga National Park

Iranian tourist missing from rafting tour in Phang Nga found dead

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai ambulance

Man shoots teen son dead before killing himself in Chonburi

3 mins ago TN
Customers to enter supermarket in Bangkok are required to wear masks and to have temperature checked during COVID-19 pandemic

Loss-ridden insurance providers get licenses revoked after massive COVID claims

12 hours ago TN
Keeltail needlefish (Platybelone argalus)

Needlefish Hit Swimmer’s Neck In Trat

12 hours ago TN
Durian tree and fruit

Thai Durians Approved for Export to China

12 hours ago TN
Klong Toey District, Bangkok

American arrested in Bangkok over soured investments

12 hours ago TN