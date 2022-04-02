Needlefish Hit Swimmer’s Neck In Trat
TRAT, April 1 (TNA) – A tourist was stabbed in his neck by a needlefish while swimming in the Tan Khu Bay and a local administrator warned tourists to beware of such fish.
Suchart Jitmanotham, president of the administrative organization of Bang Pid sub-district, received a report that a 35-year-old man identified only as Nopadol was stabbed in his neck by a needlefish while swimming in the Tan Khu Bay in Bang Pid sub-district in Laem Ngop district. He was rushed to Trat Hospital for an urgent operation.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!