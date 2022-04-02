Thai Durians Approved for Export to China









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai durians can now be exported to China, owing to continued efforts by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to work with farmers and merchants in ensuring that the fruit, known for its distinct and persistent fragrance, passes safety and hygiene requirements.

Deputy Agriculture of Cooperatives Minister Mananya Thaiset said all products sold to China must be thoroughly inspected for coronavirus contamination. The ministry has also been working with the Ministry of Public Health and Chanthaburi Province to establish a new GAP Plus standard, an extension of its good agricultural practice (GAP) certification. The extension specifically ensures compliance with China’s requirements.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





