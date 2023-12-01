Bangkok Partners with TikTok to Host Workshop for Retail Vendors

Vendors sitting in front of their products at Bo Bae Market in Bangkok.

Vendors sitting in front of their products at Bobae Market in Bangkok. Photo: Gerry Popplestone / flickr.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has collaborated with TikTok to conduct a workshop for local traders in the famous Bo Bae market.

BMA planning to install 200 AI-assisted cameras

The initiative aims to facilitate shop openings on the social media platform TikTok, using the hashtag #BoBaePayNgai. It is expected that the move would enhance sales channels and stimulate the economy.

This workshop aligns with a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the BMA and TikTok. It is part of Bangkok’s ambition to become a ’Smart City’ under the Bangkok Smart City development plan. This is expected to be archived by focusing on the ’Smart Economy’ aspect.

The program offers digital skills training to Bo Bae Market vendors and entrepreneurs. It covered a wide range of topics including setting up TikTok shops, product photography, and listing products for sale. Additionally, it encompasses vital skills in order management and necessary precautions. The program also focuses on enhancing sales via creative online market content.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

