BMA planning to install 200 AI-assisted cameras









The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to install artificial intelligence-assisted traffic cameras at over 200 intersections across the city to help its crackdown on traffic violations.

No more dummy surveillance cameras in Bangkok

Deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon said AI-assisted cameras will be installed at 20 major intersections in Bangkok this month as part of a trial. The cameras at Arun Amarin and Wong Sawang intersections have been active since the beginning of June, while the rest will be activated by the end of the month.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





