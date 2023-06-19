BMA planning to install 200 AI-assisted cameras

Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Dummy police officer in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: runran / flickr.




The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to install artificial intelligence-assisted traffic cameras at over 200 intersections across the city to help its crackdown on traffic violations.

No more dummy surveillance cameras in Bangkok

Deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon said AI-assisted cameras will be installed at 20 major intersections in Bangkok this month as part of a trial. The cameras at Arun Amarin and Wong Sawang intersections have been active since the beginning of June, while the rest will be activated by the end of the month.

