CCTV Reveals Russian Tourist in Pattaya Got Attacked by Another Foreigner, Not Go-go Bar Guards

CCTV footage inside a Pattaya Walking Street go-go bar where a Russian tourist was allegedly beaten revealed he was not attacked by the guards as initially reported but rather two unidentified foreign men. The guards were attempting to control the situation.

Russian tourist attacked by Pattaya go-go bar guards

According to a CCTV recording from inside the unidentified go-go bar located on Pattaya Walking Street, a large-built unidentified foreign man wearing a black shirt was clearly seen first initiating a punch at the Russian victim, Mr. Oleg Rusovsiannikov, 33, triggering a retaliatory strike from his friend and starting the whole fight.

