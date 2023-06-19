Fire Destroys Beach Beds on Patong Beach at Night

TN June 19, 2023 0
Patong Beach Nightlife in Phuket

Patong Beach Nightlife in Phuket. Photo: Tony Ng. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A mysterious fire has destroyed dozens of beach beds on Patong beach overnight.

Fire Heavily Damages Warehouse Near Pattaya

The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that after midnight June 19th they were notified of the fire at Patong Beach near the Banana Walk. The Phuket Tourist Police and the Patong fire fighters quickly arrived at the scene with a single fire engine.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Tourist police Toyota car in Thailand

Social Media Helps Find Missing Chinese Tourist in Phuket

TN June 19, 2023 0
View of Phuket from a hill

75-Year-Old Man Found Shot to Death at Forest in Kathu, Phuket

TN June 18, 2023 0
Logo of DSI, Department of Special Investigation

DSI Raids Accounting and Law Firm in Phuket Allegedly Being Illegal Nominee for Foreigners

TN June 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pak Kret in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It is considered a part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area

Myanmar Quake Felt in Bangkok and Nonthaburi

TN June 19, 2023 0
A truck laden with tapioca roots in Thailand

Public Warehouse Organisation chief faces probe over missing tapioca

TN June 19, 2023 0
The BTS Skytrain running at night around buildings in Asoke, Bangkok.

Commercial Buildings in Bangkok to Pay Wastewater Treatment Fees

TN June 19, 2023 0
Patong Beach Nightlife in Phuket

Fire Destroys Beach Beds on Patong Beach at Night

TN June 19, 2023 0
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

BMA planning to install 200 AI-assisted cameras

TN June 19, 2023 0