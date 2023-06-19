Fire Destroys Beach Beds on Patong Beach at Night
A mysterious fire has destroyed dozens of beach beds on Patong beach overnight.
Fire Heavily Damages Warehouse Near Pattaya
The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that after midnight June 19th they were notified of the fire at Patong Beach near the Banana Walk. The Phuket Tourist Police and the Patong fire fighters quickly arrived at the scene with a single fire engine.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
