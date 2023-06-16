Fire Heavily Damages Warehouse Near Pattaya

TN June 16, 2023 0
A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose. Photo: Cpl. Tyler Main U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific.




A fire devastated a large warehouse near Pattaya at 04:30 AM this morning, June 16th.

The incident occurred at a warehouse belonging to Logitem (Thailand) Company Limited, located in the Takhian Tia sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province. A fire unit immediately rushed to the scene of the incident upon receiving the notification.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

