Fire Heavily Damages Warehouse Near Pattaya
A fire devastated a large warehouse near Pattaya at 04:30 AM this morning, June 16th.
Elderly Woman Rescued from Fire in Pattaya
The incident occurred at a warehouse belonging to Logitem (Thailand) Company Limited, located in the Takhian Tia sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province. A fire unit immediately rushed to the scene of the incident upon receiving the notification.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
