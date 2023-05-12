Elderly Woman Rescued from Fire in Pattaya

TN May 12, 2023 0
Fire engine truck

Fire engine truck. Photo: KRiemer / Pixabay.




A 75-year-old woman was rescued from a building that went up in flames for unknown reasons last night in Pattaya, May 11th. The incident happened in Soi Bongkot 4, and nobody was injured.

Floating Restaurant in Phang Nga Destroyed After Man Set It On Fire ‘For Fun’

At 8 PM, the Pattaya firefighting unit received a report of a fire at the TG Battery Shop in Soi Bongkot 4 in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district. They rushed to the scene with Sawang Boriboon rescuers.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Walking Street in Pattaya at night

South African Man Injured After He Allegedly Refused to Pay Bill on Pattaya Walking Street

TN May 11, 2023 0
Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Pattaya Woman Allegedly Steals Almost One-Million-Baht Rolex from British Tourist

TN May 8, 2023 0
Reticulated Python (Broghammerus reticulatus) in Khao Yai.

Pattaya Rescuers Capture Python After it Ate Kitten

TN May 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (2) specifications leaked

TN May 12, 2023 0
BabyMonster, also known as Baemon, is an upcoming South Korean girl group band. Consisting of seven members—Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita. Number of members: 7 girls (3 Korean, 2 Japanese and 2 Thai).

Two Thai trainees declared official members of new K-Pop group BABYMONSTER

TN May 12, 2023 0
The campaign sign of the candidate for the governor of Bangkok.

Political Parties Hold Final Campaign Rallies Today

TN May 12, 2023 0
Fire engine truck

Elderly Woman Rescued from Fire in Pattaya

TN May 12, 2023 0
Scuba diving equipment

After Touching Pipefish While Diving in Koh Phangan

TN May 12, 2023 0