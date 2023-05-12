Political Parties Hold Final Campaign Rallies Today

The campaign sign of the candidate for the governor of Bangkok. Photo: Tvcccp.









BANGKOK, May 12 (TNA) – Eight political parties hold major campaign rallies in Bangkok and Nonthaburi to woo voters in the last leg of the election campaigns before Thai people go to polls on Sunday.

Police were deployed to facilitate traffic at venues and advised people to plan for their trip to join the campaign rallies of their favourite parties.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

