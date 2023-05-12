Two Thai trainees declared official members of new K-Pop group BABYMONSTER

BabyMonster, also known as Baemon, is an upcoming South Korean girl group band. Consisting of seven members—Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita. Number of members: 7 girls (3 Korean, 2 Japanese and 2 Thai).

After much anticipation among fans, South Korea’s YG Entertainment has announced the official line-up for their new female K-pop group “BabyMonster”, which includes two Thais, “Chiquita” and “Pharita”. The announcement was made on Youtube on Friday.

Chiquita and Pharita will be the second and third Thai nationals to debut under YG, after BlackPink member Lalisa Manoban, aka “Lisa”, became the first in 2016.

