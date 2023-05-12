Two Thai trainees declared official members of new K-Pop group BABYMONSTER

BabyMonster, also known as Baemon, is an upcoming South Korean girl group band. Consisting of seven members—Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita. Number of members: 7 girls (3 Korean, 2 Japanese and 2 Thai). Image: Youtube.









After much anticipation among fans, South Korea’s YG Entertainment has announced the official line-up for their new female K-pop group “BabyMonster”, which includes two Thais, “Chiquita” and “Pharita”. The announcement was made on Youtube on Friday.

K-Pop star BamBam attracts thousands of fans during New Year’s Eve in Pattaya

Chiquita and Pharita will be the second and third Thai nationals to debut under YG, after BlackPink member Lalisa Manoban, aka “Lisa”, became the first in 2016.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





