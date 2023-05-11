Srisuwan Janya Attacked Outside Election Commission Office

Front door of the Election Commission at Chaeng Watthana Rd. in Bangkok. Photo: Peerapat Wimolrungkarat / พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์.









BANGKOK, May 11 (TNA) – Serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya was hit in the face after he had given detail on his complaint about the Pheu Thai Party’s digital money policy to the Election Commission on Thursday.

He was giving an interview to reporters when a man hit him in the face and scolded him for having filed several complaints against political parties ridiculously and unreasonably.

Both argued for a while. Srisuwan was seen with bloodied lip.

