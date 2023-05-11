South African Man Injured After He Allegedly Refused to Pay Bill on Pattaya Walking Street









A South African man has sustained head injuries after he allegedly refused to pay a bill at a gogo bar, getting into a chaotic dispute with security guards on Pattaya’s Walking Street.

Russian tourist allegedly attacked, injured by bouncers after refusing to pay bill in Walking Street

The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 1:30 A.M. on Wednesday (May 10th). Police, emergency responders, and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find MR. (name removed), 40, a South African national. He had sustained head injuries and was bleeding.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

