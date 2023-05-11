South African Man Injured After He Allegedly Refused to Pay Bill on Pattaya Walking Street

TN May 11, 2023 0
Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Walking Street in Pattaya at night. Photo: Wpcpey. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A South African man has sustained head injuries after he allegedly refused to pay a bill at a gogo bar, getting into a chaotic dispute with security guards on Pattaya’s Walking Street.

Russian tourist allegedly attacked, injured by bouncers after refusing to pay bill in Walking Street

The Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 1:30 A.M. on Wednesday (May 10th). Police, emergency responders, and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find MR. (name removed), 40, a South African national. He had sustained head injuries and was bleeding.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Pattaya Woman Allegedly Steals Almost One-Million-Baht Rolex from British Tourist

TN May 8, 2023 0
Reticulated Python (Broghammerus reticulatus) in Khao Yai.

Pattaya Rescuers Capture Python After it Ate Kitten

TN May 7, 2023 0
Toyota Fortuner in Pattaya, Chonburi

Two German Pedestrians Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Sedan in Pattaya

TN May 6, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Groups of Chinese tourists at Wat Pho in Bangkok

TAT Pushes for Increased Visa Quota for Chinese Tourists

TN May 11, 2023 0
Temple in Bangkok

Police seek further detention of 6 suspects in major temple embezzlement probe

TN May 11, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Protest at Bangkok police station results in arrests, legal action against demonstrators

TN May 11, 2023 0
Front door of the Election Commission at Chaeng Watthana Rd. in Bangkok.

Srisuwan Janya Attacked Outside Election Commission Office

TN May 11, 2023 0
Walking Street in Pattaya at night

South African Man Injured After He Allegedly Refused to Pay Bill on Pattaya Walking Street

TN May 11, 2023 0