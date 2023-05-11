Nigerian Man Arrested in Phuket for Illegally Entering Thailand









A Nigerian man was arrested in Rawai for illegally entering the Kingdom of Thailand after he was deported for overstaying before.

Four Nigerians Arrested in Phuket with More than 1200 Days of Overstay Each

The Phuket Immigration Office told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (May 10th) they arrested a 40-year-old Nigerian man. His name was given as Harrison Shinonzo Onyema and he had illegally entered the kingdom, presumed to be through land borders.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

