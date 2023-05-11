British Man Arrested After Attacking a Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver in Phuket

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин. CC BY 3.0.




A British man was arrested after he punched a Tuk Tuk taxi driver after he and his friends crashed into the parked taxi driver in Patong, Phuket.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that late at night on Tuesday (May 9th), a Tuk Tuk taxi driver, Mr. Armin Longklang, filed a report to the Patong Police. Armin told police that a motorbike rider crashed into his parked Tuk Tuk on the roadside in Patong. The rider was with a small group of other young foreign riders, none of them wearing helmets and appearing aggressive, according to Armin and CCTV footage.

