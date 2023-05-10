Domestic Violence Incident in Phuket Leads to One Death

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town. Photo: Christophe95. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A 56-year-old man died while a 57-year-old woman has survived after a domestic violence incident at a home in Wichit.

Campaign against domestic violence launched

The Wichit Police were notified of the incident in the evening of May 9, 2023, at a residential home in a housing estate in Wichit, Mueang Phuket.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



