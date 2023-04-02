Floating Restaurant in Phang Nga Destroyed After Man Set It On Fire ‘For Fun’









The Takua Thung Police told the Phuket Express they were notified of the fire on Friday (March 31st) at a canal in Baan Chong Nuea in Kalai sub-district, Takua Thung district.

They arrived at the scene to find the fire was heavily ablaze. Mr. Wanat Looklek, 31, from Kalai was waiting at the scene. He was arrested after he admitted to police that he poured gasoline on the restaurant before setting it on fire. He stayed to watch it burn down and for officials to arrive, claiming he didn’t care if he was caught.

