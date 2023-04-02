Floating Restaurant in Phang Nga Destroyed After Man Set It On Fire ‘For Fun’

April 2, 2023 TN
Phang nga bay

Phang nga bay in Thailand. Photo: Jan Rehschuh.




The Takua Thung Police told the Phuket Express they were notified of the fire on Friday (March 31st) at a canal in Baan Chong Nuea in Kalai sub-district, Takua Thung district.

Massive Fire in Nakhon Nayok Causes Chaos

They arrived at the scene to find the fire was heavily ablaze. Mr. Wanat Looklek, 31, from Kalai was waiting at the scene. He was arrested after he admitted to police that he poured gasoline on the restaurant before setting it on fire. He stayed to watch it burn down and for officials to arrive, claiming he didn’t care if he was caught.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

