Thai Bananas Set to Generate 1.07 Billion Baht as Demand Soars in Japan









BANGKOK (NNT) – The government forecast Thai fresh bananas and their goods to Japan will generate up to 1.07 billion baht this year due to their popular demand in the Eastern Asian country.

Thai Export Sector Recovery Expected in 2nd Half of 2023

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri stated that demands for bananas in Japan have been rising since the fruit is tasty and healthy and can be used as ingredients for desserts. He said that Japan’s weather is not suitable for banana cultivation, causing low yields that could not meet the country’s demand. As a result, the country imports more than 1 million tonnes of bananas per year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

