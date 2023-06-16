Pita Discusses PM2.5 Problem in Chiang Mai









CHIANGMAI, June 15 (TNA) – Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat discussed the PM2.5 dust pollution problem in Chiang Mai during his visit to thank voters in the northern province.

Chiang Mai’s Air Pollution Rises to Alarming Level

After the MFP-led coalition government is formed, an international hub will be established to address the tiny dust problem in cooperation with neighbouring countries. The environment fund will be used to tackle the dust pollution, said Mr. Pita, MFP’s prime minister candidate when he met the civil society and the private sector.

