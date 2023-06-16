DSI Raids Accounting and Law Firm in Phuket Allegedly Being Illegal Nominee for Foreigners









The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) raided an accounting and law company in Chalong for allegedly being an illegal network nominee for foreigners with a hundred million baht of total damages.

Thais warned against becoming foreigners’ nominees in certain businesses

The raid on Thursday afternoon (June 15th) at the company was led by Major Suriya Singhakamon, the DSI director general. Staffers were working as normal while servicing foreign customers who wanted to set up companies. They were all asked to stop working while DSI officers were collecting evidence.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





