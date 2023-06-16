DSI Raids Accounting and Law Firm in Phuket Allegedly Being Illegal Nominee for Foreigners

TN June 16, 2023 0
Logo of DSI, Department of Special Investigation

Logo of DSI, Department of Special Investigation. Image: dsi.go.th.




The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) raided an accounting and law company in Chalong for allegedly being an illegal network nominee for foreigners with a hundred million baht of total damages.

Thais warned against becoming foreigners’ nominees in certain businesses

The raid on Thursday afternoon (June 15th) at the company was led by Major Suriya Singhakamon, the DSI director general. Staffers were working as normal while servicing foreign customers who wanted to set up companies. They were all asked to stop working while DSI officers were collecting evidence.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Isuzu ELF 150 with water bottles

Norovirus NOT Found in Ice and Water Factories in Phuket

TN June 15, 2023 0
Shooting room

Belgian Man Shoots and Kills Himself at Public Shooting Range in Phuket

TN June 13, 2023 0
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Suspect Arrested after Allegedly Stealing Foreigner’s Car in Phuket

TN June 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Farmers in Thailand

Thai government must brace for El Niño

TN June 16, 2023 0
Thai ice cream in the shape of a temple tile, displayed in Wat Arun.

Ice Cream Bars with Temple’s Tile Patterns Popular among Tourists

TN June 16, 2023 0
JAS-39 Gripen landing

Royal Thai Air Force Reportedly Plans to Buy New Fighter Jets from Sweden

TN June 16, 2023 0
Thai bananas

Thai Bananas Set to Generate 1.07 Billion Baht as Demand Soars in Japan

TN June 16, 2023 0
A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

Fire Heavily Damages Warehouse Near Pattaya

TN June 16, 2023 0