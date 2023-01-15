Thais warned against becoming foreigners’ nominees in certain businesses

5 hours ago TN
Chinatown district in Bangkok

Chinatown district in Bangkok. Photo: pxfuel.




Thai people who allow their names to be used by foreigners as nominees to open businesses reserved for Thai nationals may face prison terms of three years and/or a fine of between 100,000 baht and a million baht, said Thosapone Dansuputra, director-general of Business Development Department, today.

He said that foreigners are not allowed to open businesses selling food or drinks, as he responded to reports that Chinese businessmen had purchased a number of food shops in the Chinatown area.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



