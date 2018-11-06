Police Crack Down Thai Nominees for Foreign Businesses





BANGKOK, Nov 5 (TNA) – Police arrested six people for their involvement in using Thai nominees to register para rubber bedding businesses for Chinese owners in Bangkok.

Acting Immigration police chief Pol Maj-Gen Surachate Hakpal said five Thais and a Chinese a man were apprehended after they opened para-rubber businesses for Chinese people, using Thai nominees in Huai Khwang area.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

