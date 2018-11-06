Road in Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok
News

Police Crack Down Thai Nominees for Foreign Businesses

By TN / November 6, 2018

BANGKOK, Nov 5 (TNA) – Police arrested six people for their involvement in using Thai nominees to register para rubber bedding businesses for Chinese owners in Bangkok.

Acting Immigration police chief Pol Maj-Gen Surachate Hakpal said five Thais and a Chinese a man were apprehended after they opened para-rubber businesses for Chinese people, using Thai nominees in Huai Khwang area.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close