One killed in Ayutthaya van crash

AYUTTHAYA: A passenger van rammed into the rear of a cargo van in Bang Pa-in district on Wednesday morning, killing its driver and injuring six passengers.
The crash occurred at kilometre maker 10 of inbound-Bangkok Asia Highway in tambon Ban Wa, said Pol Capt Supasit Sudadet, a duty officer at Bang Pa-in district police station, who was reported at around 7am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
SUNTHORN PONGPAO
BANGKOK POST
