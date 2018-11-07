Toyota Commuter vans in Ayutthaya
North

One killed in Ayutthaya van crash

By TN / November 7, 2018

AYUTTHAYA: A passenger van rammed into the rear of a cargo van in Bang Pa-in district on Wednesday morning, killing its driver and injuring six passengers.

The crash occurred at kilometre maker 10 of inbound-Bangkok Asia Highway in tambon Ban Wa, said Pol Capt Supasit Sudadet, a duty officer at Bang Pa-in district police station, who was reported at around 7am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUNTHORN PONGPAO
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close