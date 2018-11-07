One killed in Ayutthaya van crash





AYUTTHAYA: A passenger van rammed into the rear of a cargo van in Bang Pa-in district on Wednesday morning, killing its driver and injuring six passengers.

The crash occurred at kilometre maker 10 of inbound-Bangkok Asia Highway in tambon Ban Wa, said Pol Capt Supasit Sudadet, a duty officer at Bang Pa-in district police station, who was reported at around 7am.

SUNTHORN PONGPAO

BANGKOK POST

