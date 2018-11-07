Police seize dozens of Thaksin-Yingluck calendars in Ubon Ratchathani





A combined force of police, military personnel and local administration officials on Tuesday seized dozens of New Year’s calendars depicting former prime ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra from a house in Warin Chamrap district of the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani.

The calendars carry a New Year’s message and mention about the upcoming election but police have yet to establish the source behind their distribution.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

