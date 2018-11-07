Teacher, five pupils injured in Korat accident





A teacher and five students on their way to a paper-plane competition were injured when their car overturned in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Si Khiew district on Wednesday.

Police said the accident happened at 9:10am in Tambon Mittraparp.

By The Nation

