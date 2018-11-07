Thai Police uniform
Policeman arrested for boy abuse clips posted abroad

By TN / November 7, 2018

A policeman in the southern province of Phatthalung was arrested at his home on Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing boys and posting video clips on the internet.

Pol Sen Sgt Maj Prapas Maothong, 50, of the Pa Phayom police station in Pa Phayom district was arrested with two mobile phones, a computer, a tripod and video clips of child sex abuse.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

