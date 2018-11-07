Southern residents warned of flooding this week

SONGKHLA, 7th November 2018 (NNT)-The Meteorological Department has issued a flood warning for southern residents as heavy rains continue.
Director of the Southern Meteorological Center of the East Coast Ms. Payao Muangngarm said today the low pressure system currently moving across the Gulf of Thailand has prompted a new round of flood warnings in many areas of the South.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
