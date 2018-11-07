Surat Thani carries out raids to root out drug dealers





SURAT THANI, 7 November 2018 (NNT) – Raids have been carried out across Surat Thani as part of an effort to eradicate narcotics from the province.

Surat Thani Provincial Police, with support from the military, Region 8 Narcotics Prevention and Suppression agents and Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) agents, raided 23 targets under the “Protect the City of Virtue” campaign, seeking to eliminate sources of narcotics in the province. The total of 12 units sought to disrupt the cycle of narcotics distribution by arresting offenders and seizing their assets.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

