Catching illegal guides is tricky: ‘They disguise themselves like tourists’

By TN / November 7, 2018

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit has pointed out that catching illegal guides leading tours around the island was more difficult than it seems as they tend “dress like tourists”, he told a meeting yesterday (Nov 6).

The meeting was called after a formal complaint was filed by some 50 members of the Andaman Tour Guides Association (ATGA) at Phuket Provincial Hall last Monday (Nov 5), calling for the government to take steps to counter the growing incidence of illegal tour guides operating in Phuket and the surrounding region.

