Catching illegal guides is tricky: ‘They disguise themselves like tourists’





PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit has pointed out that catching illegal guides leading tours around the island was more difficult than it seems as they tend “dress like tourists”, he told a meeting yesterday (Nov 6).

The meeting was called after a formal complaint was filed by some 50 members of the Andaman Tour Guides Association (ATGA) at Phuket Provincial Hall last Monday (Nov 5), calling for the government to take steps to counter the growing incidence of illegal tour guides operating in Phuket and the surrounding region.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



