Police hero saves infant girls after family pickup plunges into canal





A fast-thinking highway police officer used resuscitation techniques to bring two young girls back to life in Phitsanulok early Wednesday after their family’s pickup truck struck a low concrete shoulder guard and plunged into a canal.

Pol Sen Sgt Major Prateep Mee-udon had to row a boat to the vehicle almost completely submerged in water alongside the Phitsanulok-bound road in Moo 8, Tambon Ban Pa, in Muang district.

