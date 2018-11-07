A canal or khlong in Thailand
North

Police hero saves infant girls after family pickup plunges into canal

By TN / November 7, 2018

A fast-thinking highway police officer used resuscitation techniques to bring two young girls back to life in Phitsanulok early Wednesday after their family’s pickup truck struck a low concrete shoulder guard and plunged into a canal.

Pol Sen Sgt Major Prateep Mee-udon had to row a boat to the vehicle almost completely submerged in water alongside the Phitsanulok-bound road in Moo 8, Tambon Ban Pa, in Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close