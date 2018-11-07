Saudi Dissident Journalist Killed Under Torture in Prison





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Saudi journalist and writer Turki Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Jasser have reportedly been tortured to death in prison after he disclosed rights violations committed by the Saudi authorities and royal family in his Twitter account.

According to reports, Al-Jasser was arrested and tortured to death after Saudi authorities claimed he administered the Twitter account Kashkool, which disclosed rights violations committed by the Saudi authorities and royal family.

The sources said that the authorities identified Al-Jasser as the admin using spies in Twitter’s regional office located in Dubai. He was arrested in March.

According to the sources, these spies are considered part of the Saudi Cyber Army which was established by Saud Al-Qahtani, the former aide of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

