Army boss vows to clean up Isoc

Army chief Apirat Kongsompong vows to dismiss Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) officers found guilty of drug offences.
The general, also deputy chief of Isoc, said he believed crackdowns on drug trafficking gangs alone may not be enough to root out the drug problem.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WASSANA NANUAM
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Police Crack Down Thai Nominees for Foreign Businesses
-
Taxi operators want new rate to apply to all taxis
-
Swedish Store Facing Boycott for Backing Burkini as ‘Important for Democracy’
-
Leicester City players and officials attend funeral for Vichai
-
French Authorities Report Building’s Collapse in Marseille