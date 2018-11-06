Thai Army soldiers boarding UH-1 1992 helicopter
Army boss vows to clean up Isoc

By TN / November 6, 2018

Army chief Apirat Kongsompong vows to dismiss Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) officers found guilty of drug offences.

The general, also deputy chief of Isoc, said he believed crackdowns on drug trafficking gangs alone may not be enough to root out the drug problem.

