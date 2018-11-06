Taxi operators want new rate to apply to all taxis

Pink taxi-meter in Bangkok
By TN / November 6, 2018

BANGKOK, 6 November 2018 (NNT)-Taxi companies are urging Thailand’s Department of Land Transport (DLT) to apply the new taxi fare to all taxis as opposed to just members of the TAXI OK program.

According to DLT Deputy Director General, Kamol Buranapong , a meeting was recently held between the DLT and taxi companies which are facing rising operating costs.

