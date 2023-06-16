Beauty clinic closed for 30 days after 25-year-old woman dies during cosmetic surgery

TN June 16, 2023 0
Prachathipat in Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani.

Prachathipat in Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani. Photo: Phong Phat G.




The Pathum Thani provincial health office ordered a beauty clinic in Thanyaburi district closed for 30 days today (Friday), after a 25-year-old customer died as she was undergoing a rhinoplasty procedure yesterday.

2 unlicensed doctors arrested during clinic raids in Bangkok and Pathum Thani

The health office said that the clinic has a license, but it had not sought permission for an expansion to provide plastic surgery services.

It also said that the doctor, who performed the nose surgery on the customer, and the anaesthetist have professional licenses, but neither of them had registered as doctors at the clinic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Chiropractic Thai Massage.

Masseur Accused of Molesting Japanese Tourist in Bangkok

TN June 14, 2023 0
Luggage screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport (VTBS)

Indian man caught with 200kg of animal parts at Suvarnabhumi airport

TN June 13, 2023 0
Toyota Corolla Altis blue taxi in Bangkok

Taxi driver charged with robbing sleeping passenger in Bangkok

TN June 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Farmers in Thailand

Thai government must brace for El Niño

TN June 16, 2023 0
Thai ice cream in the shape of a temple tile, displayed in Wat Arun.

Ice Cream Bars with Temple’s Tile Patterns Popular among Tourists

TN June 16, 2023 0
JAS-39 Gripen landing

Royal Thai Air Force Reportedly Plans to Buy New Fighter Jets from Sweden

TN June 16, 2023 0
Thai bananas

Thai Bananas Set to Generate 1.07 Billion Baht as Demand Soars in Japan

TN June 16, 2023 0
A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

Fire Heavily Damages Warehouse Near Pattaya

TN June 16, 2023 0