Beauty clinic closed for 30 days after 25-year-old woman dies during cosmetic surgery









The Pathum Thani provincial health office ordered a beauty clinic in Thanyaburi district closed for 30 days today (Friday), after a 25-year-old customer died as she was undergoing a rhinoplasty procedure yesterday.

The health office said that the clinic has a license, but it had not sought permission for an expansion to provide plastic surgery services.

It also said that the doctor, who performed the nose surgery on the customer, and the anaesthetist have professional licenses, but neither of them had registered as doctors at the clinic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

