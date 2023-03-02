2 unlicensed doctors arrested during clinic raids in Bangkok and Pathum Thani

March 19, 2023 TN
On Nut-Lat Krabang Rd

On Nut-Lat Krabang Road. Photo: ::::=UT=::::.




Consumer protection police raided two clinics in Bangkok and Pathum Thani on Saturday and arrested two men for allegedly working as doctors without licences.

Pol Maj Gen Anan Nanasombat, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), said the first clinic was located at Kheha Romklao housing estate on Rat Pattana road in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Srinakarin Road in Bang Kapi District, Bangkok

Bangkok: Drug Bust Stops 18 Kg of Heroin Bound for Australia

March 16, 2023 TN
Baggage Claim at domestic terminal of Suvarnabhumi International Airport level 2, Bangkok

Two Nigerians, Thai woman arrested in Bangkok following the seizure of 8.5 kilogrammes of heroin

March 16, 2023 TN
Khlong Thanon in Sai Mai, Bangkok.

Policeman involved prolonged siege with police dies in hospital

March 16, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Democrats' Prime Ministerial Conference

Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva rules himself out of election

March 22, 2023 TN
Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

The Election Commission Sets May 14 as Election Date

March 22, 2023 TN
Beach in Koh Maprao, Chumphon

Search for a missing trawler crew continues in the Gulf off Chumphon

March 22, 2023 TN
Kasikornbank the Thai Farmers' Bank in Kanchanaburi

Nakhon Phanom Residents Flock to Close Suspected Mule Accounts

March 22, 2023 TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the APEC Summit 2022

Prayut Assures Public Safety Following Isotope Recovery

March 22, 2023 TN