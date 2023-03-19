About 600 houses damaged during rain and hail storms in Chiang Mai

March 19, 2023 TN
The result of a hailstorm

The result of a hailstorm. Photo: Julian Colton.




About 600 houses, most of them in Mueang district, were damaged when heavy rain and hail storms hit Chiang Mai on Saturday afternoon, according to initial reports from the provincial office of public disaster prevention and mitigation.

Seventeen sub-districts in Mueang, Mae Rim, San Kamphaeng and San Sai were affected by the storms, which began at about 3pm.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



